Reformed Pantera announces headlining 2024 tour dates

The reformed Pantera has announced a run of 2024 headlining tour dates.

The arena outing kicks off February 3 in Sunrise, Florida, and wraps up February 27 in Quebec City. Lamb of God will also be on the bill.

A presale begins Tuesday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general onsale starting Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Pantera.com.

Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown reunited in 2022 to launch the band's first tour in 20 years. They recruited Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante to fill in for the late Abbott brothers, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul.

You can also catch Pantera live in 2024 opening for select dates on Metallica's M72 tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.