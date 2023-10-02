Record Store Day announces releases for 2023 Black Friday event

Record Store Day has announced the list of releases available during its 2023 Black Friday event, taking place in independent record stores on November 24. Here are a few of the pieces:

Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron is going solo with Gory Scorch Cretins, a five-song, 12-inch vinyl paying tribute to Melvins.

Linkin Park's Lost Demos, including the unearthed Meteora-era song "Lost," makes its debut as a standalone vinyl release.

Yungblud's 2018 debut album, 21st Century Liability, is getting reissued on transparent magenta vinyl in honor of its fifth anniversary.

Rob Zombie's latest album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, will be available with new artwork on a limited-edition picture disc.

The 2023 Record Store Day Black Friday will also include releases by All Time Low, Buckcherry, Collective Soul, Coheed and Cambria, The Flaming Lips, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Noah Kahan, Limp Bizkit, Mötley Crüe, Phoenix, Screaming Trees and Turnstile.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

