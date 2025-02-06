Record Store Day unveils list of 2025 releases

Record Store Day has unveiled its list of exclusive releases for its 2025 celebration, taking place in independent record stores on April 12.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder is contributing a 12-inch single featuring his covers of The English Beat's "Save It for Later" and Tom Petty's "Room at the Top," which he originally released in 2024 for the shows The Bear and Bad Monkey, respectively.

The Killers are putting out a 12-inch single capturing their live collaboration with Bruce Springsteen during the encore of their set at New York City's Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Post Malone's Nirvana tribute set, which was recorded in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is being released on vinyl.

RSD 2025 will also feature releases from Rage Against the Machine, A Day to Remember, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, beabadoobee, Black Sabbath, Black Stone Cherry, Blur, Chevelle, CHVRCHES, The Cure, Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Brittany Howard, Jet, Judas Priest, Kaleo, Mark Lanegan, Mötley Crüe, Oasis, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Stone Temple Pilots, The Struts, Wallows, Scott Weiland, Yungblud and Dolores O'Riordan.

For the full list of releases and all participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

