Record Store Day announces 2024 Black Friday releases

Record Store Day has announced the list of releases for its 2024 Black Friday event, taking place in independent record stores on Nov. 29. Here is a selection of some of the titles:

Jane's Addiction's comeback song "Imminent Redemption," released before Perry Farrell punched Dave Navarro onstage, will be available as a 12-inch single. The B-side is another new Jane's tune, "True Love."

Rage Against the Machine's iconic set at the 2000 Democratic National Convention is being reissued on vinyl following its RSD 2018 release.

Billie Eilish is contributing an Isolated Vocals version of her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

The list also includes releases from Asking Alexandria, The Beaches, Djo, Echo & the Bunnymen, Garbage, The Gaslight Anthem, Grouplove, Noah Kahan, Lacuna Coil, Lamb of God, Duff McKagan, Modest Mouse, Mötley Crüe, Stone Temple Pilots, U2, Van Halen and The Warning.

As previously reported, a live version of Pearl Jam's "Waiting for Stevie" will be released as a 12-inch single in honor of it being named the RSD Song of the Year.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

