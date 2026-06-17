The Real Thing: Bill Gould confirms return of Faith No More

Faith No More performs on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon')

Faith No More bassist Bill Gould has confirmed the band's reunion.

"We're gonna do it," Gould tells the Rock Talk podcast. "We're gonna play."

Gould's comments come after the Faith No More Instagram posted an image Tuesday of the band's logo alongside the year 2027.

"Our music is very physical, and a big concern is, like, pretty soon we're not gonna be able to do this the way we wrote it," Gould says. "We wrote it as 20-year-olds, and it's always been very physical it has to be that way."

"We all kind of decided, like, we think we can do it," he continues. "We could do for a few more years, and we can do it the right way, so we're gonna give it a go."

Faith No More hasn't performed live since 2016. They were set to return to the live stage in 2021, but their dates were canceled due to frontman Mike Patton's mental health. Patton later shared that he'd been diagnosed with the anxiety disorder agoraphobia.

Since then, the band members have made comments suggesting that Faith No More was done for good. Drummer Mike Bordin said in a 2025 interview that he felt Patton, who'd returned to touring with the band Mr. Bungle after the Faith No More cancelation, demonstrated he was "unwilling to do shows with us." Meanwhile, keyboardist Roddy Bottum responded to a question about a potential FNM reunion in a separate 2025 interview, saying, "I don't think anyone's sort of up for it at this point."

While we wait for Faith No More to announce the dates of their live return, you can catch Patton performing select FNM songs on tour with AVTT/PTTN, his collaboration with the folk band The Avett Brothers.

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