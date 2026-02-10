Re-spect: Olympic snowboarder attempts trick while listening to Pantera

Mia Brookes of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the third run of the Women's Big Air Final on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Snow Park on February 09, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Pantera famously has a song called "Walk," but perhaps now they should record a song called "Backside 1620."

British Olympic snowboarder Mia Brookes tells The Guardian that she was listening to Pantera while attempting the difficult backside 1620 trick during an event at the ongoing 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

Brookes attempted the trick, which she'd never tried on snow before, as a long-shot effort to earn a medal.

"It's not like it's a trick that I could do," Brookes says. "I've only ever done it on the airbag and the last time I tried it was five months ago. So that was the first time I've ever tried it on snow. But sometimes you've just got to grit your teeth and get it done."

However, Brookes couldn't quite land the trick and came in fourth place.

"I thought I'd got it and I did get it," Brookes says. "I got it to my feet but I just gave it too much power, listening to my music too loud, I spun it too quickly. But yeah, I'm pumped."

"I was ­listening to a lot of Pantera," she continues. "I tried it and I'm not lying in a hospital bed after this, to be honest. All jokes aside, it's a gnarly trick to do. There is a higher risk, ­especially when you know I would be the second woman to do it. So, yeah it's pretty scary."

Perhaps Brookes got the idea to listen to Pantera after hearing them soundtracking the sand-boarding scene in that one episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.