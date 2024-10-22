Rally 'round the family: Tom Morello's "happy to pass the baton" to teenage son, Roman

On Saturday, Tom Morello inducted MC5 into the Rock & Roll of Fame, and he was enshrined himself in 2023 as a member of Rage Against the Machine. He may also be training a future Rock Hall of Famer in his teenage son, Roman.

Over the summer, the Morello duo released a new song together called "Soldier in the Army of Love" and they're teaming up again alongside grandson for a song called "One Last Dance," recorded for the upcoming movie Venom: The Last Dance.

"We're rocking jams," Tom told ABC Audio at Saturday's induction. "[Roman] toured with me last summer, and he wrote the riff for the end title for Venom."

"I'm happy to pass the baton," the "Killing in the Name" shredder laughed. "Like, I'm ready. He's good!"

Rapper Chuck D, who played with Tom in Prophets of Rage, added of Roman, "It's been amazing watching him through the years developing into that guy."

"One Last Dance" drops Friday, the same day Venom: The Last Dance premieres.

