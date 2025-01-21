Rage Against The Machine reacts to Biden commuting Leonard Peltier’s sentence

Before leaving office, President Joe Biden commuted the sentence of Native American activist Leonard Peltier, who since 1977 had been serving two life sentences for the murder of two FBI agents. The members of Rage Against the Machine, who've been championing his cause for years, celebrated the news Monday.

The band's social media page reposted the video for their 1994 single "Freedom," which campaigned for his release, and detailed his case, with the caption, "Anger is a gift. Leonard Peltier to be freed."

Guitarist Tom Morello also shared the video, writing, "LEONARD PELTIER IS GOING HOME!!"

“For almost 5 decades human rights organizations, Native American activists, average everyday people and bands like RATM have lobbied for the release of political prisoner Leonard Peltier,” he added. “Leonard has become a friend over the years and I am so glad at 80 years old and in poor health he will be able to spend his remaining years with family and friends.”

Drummer Brad Wilk shared his own post, writing, "After almost 50 years of unjust incarceration, clemency was finally granted to Leonard Peltier!"

“From as far back as the first RATM video which marks his story and the incident at Oglala to marching in the streets of NY at the end of Clintons term and beyond we have been hoping for this day of clemency and Justice for Peltier to finally come,” he continued. “Unreal…. Feels bitter sweet… but clemency will finally be served for Leonard Peltier.”

Peltier, a member of the American Indian Movement, has always maintained his innocence in the death of the two agents at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. A witness who testified against Peltier and said she saw the killings later admitted to lying and said she was coerced to do so by the FBI.

