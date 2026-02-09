Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood requests ﻿'Phantom Thread'﻿ music be removed from '﻿Melania﻿' film

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has released a statement requesting that music from his score for the 2017 Paul Thomas Anderson film Phantom Thread be removed from the new movie Melania, a documentary about first lady Melania Trump.

"It has come to our attention that a piece of music from Phantom Thread has been used in the Melania documentary," the statement reads. "While Jonny Greenwood does not own the copyright in the score, Universal failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use which is a breach of his composer agreement. As a result Jonny and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary."

The Phantom Thread score earned Greenwood his first Oscar nomination and was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

Greenwood is nominated for the 2026 Oscars with the score for Anderson's latest film, One Battle After Another.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.