Queens of the Stone Age cancel remaining European dates due to Josh Homme's continued medical care

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled the remaining European dates on their tour schedule due to frontman Josh Homme receiving continued medical care after undergoing emergency surgery earlier in July.

"It is under doctors' orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States," the band writes in a Facebook post. "The Homme family and QotSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time."

Queens announced on July 9 while on tour in Europe that Homme "must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery" and canceled their upcoming dates for that month.

The exact nature of Homme's condition has not been publicly detailed. Homme was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and shared that he was "all clear" in a November 2023 interview.

Currently, Queens of the Stone Age are still set to play their scheduled U.S. tour dates, which begin in September. The band has been supporting their 2023 album, In Times New Roman... .

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.