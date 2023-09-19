Queens of the Stone Age announces December tour dates

Matador Records

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age will be finishing out 2023 on the road.

Josh Homme and company have announced a new run of tour dates spanning from December 5 in Phoenix to December 16 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

Queens will be touring in support of their new album, In Times New Roman..., which dropped in June and includes the singles "Emotion Sickness" and "Paper Machete."

You can also catch QotSA on their current U.S. tour, which continues Tuesday, September 19, in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs into October.

