Queens of the Stone Age cancel festival set due to illness

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have pulled out of the AMA Festival in Italy.

In a Facebook post Friday, the "No One Knows" outfit shares, "QOTSA regret to announce we are no longer able to perform tonight at the AMA Festival due to illness."

Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Queens have been touring Europe in support of their 2023 album, In Times New Roman... . While overseas, the band is also planning a unique show at the Paris catacombs.

During a press conference for France's Hellfest in June, frontman Josh Homme shared, "We're gonna play in the Paris catacombs, and we'll be the first band to do so."

"I've been working on it for 18 years trying to get myself inside of this exalted place in Paris," Homme continued.

Queens will launch a U.S. tour in September.

