Queens of the Stone Age announce additional US shows

Queens of the Stone Age have added a pair of U.S. shows to their 2025 live schedule.

The dates take place June 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and June 17 in Columbus, Ohio. The Kills will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For more ticket info, visit QotSA.com.

The newly scheduled shows take place amid Queens' previously announced June U.S. tour, which was postponed from 2024 due to frontman Josh Homme needing emergency surgery. Homme returned to the live stage in December to play a tribute concert to the late Mark Lanegan.

