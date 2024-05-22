Queens of the Stone Age headlining 2024 Mempho Music Festival

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age are headlining the 2024 Mempho Music Festival, taking place October 4-6 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The bill also includes Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Sublime with Rome and The Kills, among others.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MemphoFest.com.

Queens of the Stone Age will wrap up their current U.S. tour at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Sunday. The group has been supporting their latest album, 2023's In Times New Roman... .

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!