Queens of the Stone Age reschedule US tour dates for 2025

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age have announced the rescheduled dates for their U.S. tour, which was postponed due to frontman Josh Homme's health.

According to QotSA's Ticketmaster page, the outing will now kick off in June 2025 and includes dates in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati and Madison, Wisconsin. The Kills, who are opening the shows, confirmed the dates on their website.

In July, Queens announced that Homme required "emergency surgery" and canceled dates on their summer European tour. In August, they canceled or postponed their remaining 2024 shows, including their U.S. tour.

"Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year," Queens wrote.

The canceled dates included sets at Connecticut's Soundside and Tennessee's Mempho festivals. Queens were replaced by Bleachers and Jack White, respectively.

