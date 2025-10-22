Queens of the Stone Age to tape season finale of ﻿'Austin City Limits'

Queens of the Stone Age on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age are taping an upcoming episode of Austin City Limits, which will mark the season 51 finale of the long-running music performance TV series.

"The celebrated band takes the ACL stage to showcase their remarkable new work, Alive in the Catacombs—conceived and recorded in the ancient tombs beneath Paris—for what promises to be one of the most unique and unforgettable tapings in ACL's 50-plus-year history," a press release reads.

The taping will take place Nov. 18. The airdate is set for early 2026 on PBS.

Queens of the Stone Age are currently on the European leg of their Catacombs tour, which was briefly interrupted by the cancellation of a show in Berlin. The outing will return to the U.S. Nov. 8 in Santa Barbara, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!