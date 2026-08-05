Queens of the Stone Age launch complaint hotline

Queens Of The Stone Age And Royal Blood Perform At The Forum Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age Perform at the Forum on February 17, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age are open to suggestions.

The "No One Knows" rockers have launched a hotline that you can call to express all of your QotSA-related complaints.

"You know better, now's your chance!" a video posted to the Queens Facebook declares. "No b******* too big no whiny too tiny. All complains are reviewed personally."

You can call the Queens of the Stone Age complaint hotline now at 760-437-1966.

Queens of the Stone Age are currently on tour with Foo Fighters, and just released a new song called "Easy Street" in July.

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