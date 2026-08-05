Queens of the Stone Age launch complaint hotline

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age Perform at the Forum on February 17, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Queens Of The Stone Age And Royal Blood Perform At The Forum

Queens of the Stone Age are open to suggestions.

The "No One Knows" rockers have launched a hotline that you can call to express all of your QotSA-related complaints.

"You know better, now's your chance!" a video posted to the Queens Facebook declares. "No b******* too big no whiny too tiny. All complains are reviewed personally."

You can call the Queens of the Stone Age complaint hotline now at 760-437-1966.

Queens of the Stone Age are currently on tour with Foo Fighters, and just released a new song called "Easy Street" in July.

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