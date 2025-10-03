Queens of the Stone Age debut new song at US Catacombs tour kickoff show

Queens of the Stone Age launched their U.S. Catacombs tour Thursday in Chicago, and along with the promised reimagined versions of past songs, the set included the debut of a new track seemingly titled "Easy Street."

As seen in fan-shot footage, the "Easy Street" performance was driven by acoustic guitar and featured multiple instances of clapping sections provided by frontman Josh Homme.

The Catacombs tour is inspired by QotSA's performance at the famed Catacombs of Paris, which was recorded for a live album and concert film.

For those who might be attending a show, a press release notes, "Appropriate dress is encouraged — you'll want to look as good as the music is going to sound on this very special evening at the theater."

The Catacombs tour continues Friday in Detroit and concludes Nov. 21 in New Orleans.

