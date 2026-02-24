Queens of the Stone Age announce new run of US Catacombs tour dates

Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs at Dolby Theatre on November 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

Queens of the Stone Age have added five additional dates to their U.S. Catacombs tour.

The outing, described as a "very limited run," will make stops in Joshua Tree, California, on April 24; Rancho Mirage, California, on April 25; Portland, Oregon, on April 27; Seattle on April 29; and Lincoln, California, on May 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For more info, visit QotSA.com.

The Catacombs tour, which first launched in fall 2025, features special arrangements of Queens songs inspired by their Alive in the Catacombs concert film. The set was recorded in the famed Catacombs of Paris.

