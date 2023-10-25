Puscifer teases Halloween streaming concert with live "Grey Area" video

Puscifer has shared a preview of their upcoming Halloween streaming concert event, Global Probing.

The clip captures a live performance of the song "Grey Area," a track off the Maynard James Keenan-led band's latest album, 2020's Existential Reckoning. You can watch it now via PusciferTV.com.

Global Probing premieres in full Thursday, October 26, at 3 p.m. ET. Along with performances of Existential Reckoning songs, the show includes various skits and productions related to Puscifer's characters and mythology.

You can also catch Puscifer live and in-person on the 2024 Sessanta tour celebrating Keenan's 60th birthday. The bill will also include Primus and another MJK band, A Perfect Circle.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.