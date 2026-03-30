Puscifer premieres video for ﻿'Normal Isn't' ﻿track 'A Public Stoning'

Puscifer has premiered the video for "A Public Stoning," a track off the Maynard James Keenan-led band's new album, Normal Isn't.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, animates the panels from latest issue of Puscifer's Tales from the Pusciverse comic book series, which is about a mysterious briefcase.

"The Briefcase has been part of the Puscifer mythology for years," Keenan says in a statement. "Everyone wonders what exactly is inside. This issue doesn't necessarily answer the question… but it moves the story forward."

Normal Isn't, the fifth Puscifer album and the follow-up to 2020's Existential Reckoning, dropped in February. Puscifer is currently on a U.S. tour in support of the record into mid-May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.