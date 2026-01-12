Puscifer launches 'Tales from the Pusciverse' comic book series

Maynard James Keenan of Puscifer performs at PNC Music Pavilion on May 10, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Pusicfer has launched a new comic book series called Tales from the Pusciverse.

The series, which was teased in the video for the latest Puscifer song, "ImpetuoUs," is written by frontman Maynard James Keenan, and features artwork by Marlin Shoop and Andy Belanger. The debut issue focuses on a new Keenan character named Bellendia Black.

"I remember how excited I was as an elementary school kid when Wolverine was first introduced in one of the Hulk issues. Called neighborhood dibs immediately (long before cosplay was a named thing)," Keenan says in a press release. "Seeing Bellendia Black in print brings back all of those joyful school kid memories."

"Puscifer's leap into comics with Maynard Keenan isn't merch or novelty – it's an extension of their long-running conversation with the absurd," adds artist Shoop. "The book hums with the same tension as the music: satire wrapped in menace, humor sharpened into philosophy. I'm glad I could be a part of that and bring it to their vision."

You can order your copy of Tales from the Pusciverse now via Puscifer.com.

Puscifer will release a new album, Normal Isn't, on Feb. 6. They'll launch a U.S. tour in March.

