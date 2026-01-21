Puscifer announces 'Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange' ﻿concert film

Maynard James Keenan of Puscifer performs at PNC Music Pavilion on May 10, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Puscifer has announced a new concert film called Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange.

The set was recorded during a performance at the former Los Angeles Stock Exchange Building, and features renditions of songs of Maynard James Keenan and company's upcoming album, Normal Isn't.

Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange will screen in select independent record stores across the U.S. Feb. 6-8. It will then be available to purchase via Puscifer.com on Feb. 9.

"Brick and mortar vinyl shops are the lifeblood of independent bands," Keenan says. "There is a symbiotic relationship that was almost obliterated by the age of digital downloads and streaming. Thankfully we survived by working together."

The album Normal Isn't is due out Feb. 6. It's the follow-up to 2020's Existential Reckoning.

Puscifer will launch a U.S. tour in March.

