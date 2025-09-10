Punk rock tribute to Motörhead coming in October

Motörhead is going punk.

The new tribute album Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute To Motörhead will feature an all-star group of punk rock bands covering the music of the heavy metal legends.

The 14-track album will feature Motörhead covers from bands like Rancid, Pennywise, FEAR and The Bronx, and will also include a previously unreleased collaboration between Motörhead and The Damned on the band’s classic “Neat Neat Neat.”

“The punks loved us,” Motörhead’s late frontman Lemmy Kilmister once said. “The only reason we weren’t in that lot was because we had long hair, so obviously we must be heavy metal. That was the thinking. But a lot of kids heard us without seeing a picture, so they thought we were a punk band.”

Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute To Motörhead will be released Oct. 31 on vinyl, CD and digitally, and is available for preorder now.

