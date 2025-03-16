Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin arrested on felony charge

Puddle Of Mudd Perform At O2 Academy Islington In London Brigitte Engl/Redferns (Brigitte Engl/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has been arrested.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff County's booking database, Scantlin was arrested on March 11 for a felony charge. TMZ reports that Scantlin faces charges of domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

ABC Audio has reached out to Puddle of Mudd's reps for comment.

Scantlin has been arrested numerous times throughout his life, including for domestic violence, DUI and trespassing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!