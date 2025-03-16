Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin arrested on felony charge

Puddle Of Mudd Perform At O2 Academy Islington In London

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has been arrested.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff County's booking database, Scantlin was arrested on March 11 for a felony charge. TMZ reports that Scantlin faces charges of domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

ABC Audio has reached out to Puddle of Mudd's reps for comment.

Scantlin has been arrested numerous times throughout his life, including for domestic violence, DUI and trespassing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.