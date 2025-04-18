Puddle of Mudd announces new album, ﻿'Kiss the Machine'

Wes Scantlin of American rock band Puddle Of Mudd performs Francesco Castaldo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images (Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Puddle of Mudd has announced a new album, Kiss the Machine.

The seventh studio effort from the "Blurry" rockers will arrive May 2. It's the follow-up to 2023's Ubiquitous.

The first Kiss the Machine single is called "Beautimous" and is out now.

News of a new Puddle of Mudd album comes after frontman Wes Scantlin was arrested in March on a felony charge, which TMZ reports stems from domestic violence and drug allegations.

Scantlin has been arrested numerous times throughout his life, including for domestic violence, DUI and trespassing.

Here's the Kiss the Machine track list:
"Beautimous"
"Free"
"In Love with a Dancer"
"Back Against the Wall"
"Firefly"
"Maniac"
"Baby You Da Best"
"Everything"
"Win Win Win"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!