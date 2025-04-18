Puddle of Mudd announces new album, ﻿'Kiss the Machine'

Puddle of Mudd has announced a new album, Kiss the Machine.

The seventh studio effort from the "Blurry" rockers will arrive May 2. It's the follow-up to 2023's Ubiquitous.

The first Kiss the Machine single is called "Beautimous" and is out now.

News of a new Puddle of Mudd album comes after frontman Wes Scantlin was arrested in March on a felony charge, which TMZ reports stems from domestic violence and drug allegations.

Scantlin has been arrested numerous times throughout his life, including for domestic violence, DUI and trespassing.

Here's the Kiss the Machine track list:

"Beautimous"

"Free"

"In Love with a Dancer"

"Back Against the Wall"

"Firefly"

"Maniac"

"Baby You Da Best"

"Everything"

"Win Win Win"

