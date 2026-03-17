Public Image Ltd. announces North American tour

John Lydon of Public Image Limited performs during Forever Now Festival at The National Bowl on June 22, 2025 in Milton Keynes, England. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Public Image Ltd. has announced a North American tour.

The first leg of the headlining outing will run from Sept. 3 in Pioneertown, California, to Oct. 9 in Nashville. The second leg launches in 2027, and spans from Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City to March 24 in Cleveland.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PiLOfficial.com.

The most recent PiL album is 2023's End of World.

As for frontman John Lydon's former band, the Sex Pistols are launching a U.S. tour in September. The Pistols lineup currently consists of original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock, with vocalist Frank Carter in place of Lydon.

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