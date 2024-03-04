The Prodigy pays tribute to Keith Flint on fifth anniversary of his death

Tommy Jackson/Redferns via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Prodigy has shared a statement paying tribute to late vocalist Keith Flint on the fifth anniversary of his death.

In an all-caps Facebook post credited to members Liam Howlett and Maxim, the "Firestarter" outfit writes, "[IT'S] BEEN 5 YEARS. WE MISS U SO MUCH BROTHER."

"U ARE ALWAYS WITH US, RIGHT BY OUR SIDE," the post continues. "EVERY TIME THE ENERGY BURNS, EVERY TIME THE BEAT DROPS, UNFADEABLE, WE LIVE FOREVER!"

Flint died on March 4, 2019, at age 49. The Prodigy returned to the live stage in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!