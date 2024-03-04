The Prodigy pays tribute to Keith Flint on fifth anniversary of his death

The Prodigy has shared a statement paying tribute to late vocalist Keith Flint on the fifth anniversary of his death.

In an all-caps Facebook post credited to members Liam Howlett and Maxim, the "Firestarter" outfit writes, "[IT'S] BEEN 5 YEARS. WE MISS U SO MUCH BROTHER."

"U ARE ALWAYS WITH US, RIGHT BY OUR SIDE," the post continues. "EVERY TIME THE ENERGY BURNS, EVERY TIME THE BEAT DROPS, UNFADEABLE, WE LIVE FOREVER!"

Flint died on March 4, 2019, at age 49. The Prodigy returned to the live stage in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.