Primus releases 'A Handful of Nuggs' EP

Primus has released a new EP called A Handful of Nuggs.

The four-track set includes a new song called "The Ol' Grizz" and a cover of Dio's "Holy Diver" featuring the singer Puddles Pity Party. You'll also find the previously released Maynard James Keenan collaboration, "Little Lord Fentanyl," as well as a live recording of the song "Duchess (And the Proverbial Mind Spread)."

A Handful of Nuggs is out now via digital outlets and will be released on vinyl on July 22.

Primus will launch a U.S. tour on May 20 in Reno, Nevada. The bill will also include two of frontman Les Claypool's other bands, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium also released a new album, The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy, earlier in May.

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