Primus opens submissions to be band's new drummer

Ever wanted to be Primus' new drummer? Now's your chance.

The "My Name Is Mud" rockers are opening submissions to take on the role left by longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander, who left the group in October.

"We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist," Primus shares in a Facebook post. "Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world."

The band adds, "Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must."

If that sounds like you, be sure to send a résumé and a video of a recent performance to drumsearch@primusville.com.

Primus announced on Oct. 29 that Alexander parted ways with the band earlier that month. They described his exit as "a complete shock," adding that he told them he'd "lost his passion for playing."

Alexander later clarified, "I also said: 'All of these tours left me feeling empty. My body hurts constantly.' This context is important."

Primus' new drummer is expected to make their debut during the band's 2025 Sessanta tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, kicking off in April. Leading up to that, the band will be joined by members of frontman Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Holy Mackerel side projects, and by Tool's Danny Carey during the Live in the Sand destination festival in March.

