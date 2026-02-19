Primus' Les Claypool releasing 'Frizzle Fry: Phantoms of Barrington Hall' illustrated book

Primus frontman Les Claypool has written a new illustrated book called Frizzle Fry: Phantoms of Barrington Hall.

Named after Primus' 1990 debut album, Frizzle Fry: Phantoms of Barrington Hall is described by publisher Z2 Comics as an "illustrated storybook for adults" that "expands Primus' warped mythology and surreal humor, as it presents a tale allegedly based on the band's unbelievable experiences during their early years playing shows in Berkeley and the East Bay."

The description continues, "Fans may think they know Frizzle Fry from the song and the album of the same name, but this story explodes the band’s universe into a new form of psychedelic life on every page, capturing the off-kilter spirit Primus fans have come to expect, in a way that only Primus can."

You can preorder your copy now via Z2Comics.com.

In the meantime, you can catch Primus on tour with two other Claypool projects, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, kicking off in May.

