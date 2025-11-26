The Pretty Thankful: 'The universe is aligned' for Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

For one, her band's latest single, "For I Am Death," hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving The Pretty Reckless their eighth leader on the ranking.

"It's very cool!" Momsen tells ABC Audio of the "For I Am Death" success. "It's kind of surreal, we haven't even played it live yet."

"For I Am Death" premiered in August and marked the first new, original Pretty Reckless material in four years.

"It's kind of blowing my mind a little bit, but in the best way possible," Momsen says. "I love that song so much, so I'm proud it's the first thing we've put out in awhile, and I'm so thankful that people like it."

Meanwhile, Momsen performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 8 in honor of Soundgarden, and The Pretty Reckless put out a holiday EP featuring a rocking version of Momsen's How the Grinch Stole Christmas song "Where Are You Christmas?" And if that weren't enough, Momsen is performing during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

"The universe is aligned or something, I don't know," Momsen laughs. ﻿

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.