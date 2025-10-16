The Pretty Reckless unveils holiday EP track list

The Pretty Reckless has shared the track list for their upcoming holiday EP, Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas.

The six-song set includes four original recordings, plus renditions of "Where Are You Christmas?" and "Christmas, Why Can't I Find You?" from the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The Pretty Reckless previously released their version of "Where Are You Christmas?" upon announcing the EP on Oct. 10. Momsen, of course, played Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas when she was a child actress.

Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas will be released on Oct. 31. Here's the track list:

"Where Are You Christmas?"

"I Wanna Be Your Christmas Tree"

"Christmas Is Killing Me"

"Blues on Christmas"

"When We Were Young"

"Christmas, Why Can't I Find You?"

