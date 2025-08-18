The Pretty Reckless teases new music for Friday

Singer Taylor Momsen of the American band The Pretty Reckless performs live on stage in support of AC/DC during a concert at the Olympiastadion on June 30, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The Pretty Reckless appears to have new music in the works.

The Taylor Momsen-led outfit has shared a static-filled video on Instagram, captioned simply, "FRIDAY."

Fans in the comments are hoping this means we'll be getting fresh Pretty Reckless material by the end of the week. The band's most recent album is 2021's Death by Rock and Roll.

If they were to put out a mysterious video along with a specific date and then not release new music then, well, that'd be more than just pretty reckless.

The Pretty Reckless is currently on tour in Europe opening for AC/DC.

