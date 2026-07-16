The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen mourns death of bodyguard Mason Haynes

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen has shared a statement mourning the death of her bodyguard, Mason Haynes.

"Mason Haynes was my family, my protector, my confidant and one of my closest friends," Momsen writes in an Instagram post. "When someone knows every dark secret about you and never judges, spends 24 hours a day with you seven days a week, you form a bond that is hard to explain."

"He was a powerful giant with the softest heart of anyone I knew," Momsen continues. "Smart as a whip, artistic and most importantly he was always putting others needs first. His advocacy against bullying ran deep within him. I will miss him in a way I can't explain."

Momsen also sends her love to Haynes' family and asks anyone who can help to donate to a GoFundMe honoring his memory. According to the GoFundMe, Haynes died in a traffic accident at age 52.

"I love you Mason, I can't believe I'll never hear your voice again," Momsen writes. "You were truly one of a kind."

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