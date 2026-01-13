The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen looks forward to rejoining 'incredible' AC/DC on 'the greatest tour'

After opening up for AC/DC in 2024 and 2025, The Pretty Reckless will once again be on the bill for the 2026 leg of the Power Up world tour. Needless to say, Taylor Momsen tells ABC Audio she's excited to return to the road with the "Back in Black" legends.

"First of all, they're f****** awesome," Momsen laughs. "AC/DC is incredible."

"They are the coolest guys, they are rock 'n' roll to their core, they're, like, the definition of what that is," she continues. "They're one of the inventors of this, so to get to watch that every night and share a stage with them and get to know them as people, like, everything about it has been just surreal and amazing."

For Momsen, getting to open for AC/DC and then watch them perform in a single night is a double dose of awesome.

"I get to play a show and be a fan," Momsen says. "That's the greatest tour!"

One previous Pretty Reckless show with AC/DC didn't go as planned when Momsen was bitten onstage by a bat during a 2024 set in Spain. While the incident resulted in weeks of rabies shots, she tells Metal Hammer it earned her a new nickname in the AC/DC camp: Batgirl.

"They threw me a bat-themed birthday party with a giant homemade bat cake and some bat horns as a tiara; it was crazy," Momsen says. "When AC/DC give you a nickname, you stick with that!"

The Pretty Reckless' tour with AC/DC resumes in South America in February. It'll come to the U.S. in July.

