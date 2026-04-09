The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen again bitten by critter on AC/DC tour

If we had a nickel for every time Taylor Momsen has been bitten by a creature while on tour with AC/DC, we'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice.

You may recall that the Pretty Reckless frontwoman was performing ahead of AC/DC in Spain in 2024 when a bat landed on her leg and bit her. Fast-forward two years later, Momsen was bitten by a spider while in Mexico City to open for the "Back in Black" legends.

"So it wouldn't be an AC/DC tour if I didn't get bit," Momsen writes in an Instagram post published Wednesday. "This time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list!"

The post includes a video of Momsen getting treated, which includes a shot of her swollen ankle.

After Momsen was bit by a bat, the AC/DC crew dubbed her "Batgirl." Now that she's been bitten by a spider, Momsen has the rare distinction of being able to portray characters in both the DC and Marvel universes.

The Pretty Reckless will play two more shows with AC/DC in Mexico City on April 11 and April 15, and will reunite with them for a summer tour in July. In between, Momsen and company will launch their own headlining tour in support of their upcoming album, Dear God, due out June 26.

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