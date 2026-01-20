The Pretty Reckless selling personal gear with newly launched Reverb shop

The Pretty Reckless has launched their own shop on Reverb, the online gear marketplace.

Available items include various guitars and amps personally used by Taylor Momsen and company.

"Every item sold is something that was either used in the studio or live by members of the band and comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Taylor herself," reads a post to the Pretty Reckless Facebook. "These instruments are hard to part with but it's time to put them in some new hands to enjoy."

The band adds, "We will be adding more items often so keep checking back to see what new goodies we've put up."

Visit Reverb.com for more info.

Meanwhile, The Pretty Reckless has been working on more new music to follow their last album, 2021's Death By Rock and Roll. They put out a new single, "For I Am Death," in 2025, along with a holiday EP, Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas.

