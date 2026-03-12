The Pretty Reckless reveals title of next album

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Pretty Reckless' next album officially has a title.

The fifth studio effort from Taylor Momsen and company is called Dear God and is due out June 26. A new track from the record, titled "When I Wake Up," premieres Thursday at midnight.

"And so it begins… the dawn of a new era," Momsen writes in an Instagram post.

Dear God is the follow-up to 2021's Death by Rock and Roll. In between, The Pretty Reckless put out a compilation called Other Worlds in 2022, as well as a new single, "For I Am Death," and a holiday EP in 2025.

The Pretty Reckless is currently on tour in South America with AC/DC.

