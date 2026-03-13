The Pretty Reckless releases new song off upcoming '﻿Dear God'﻿ album + announces tour

The Pretty Reckless has released a new song called "When I Wake Up," a track off the band's upcoming album, Dear God.

"'When I Wake Up' is the story of a dream becoming a nightmare," says frontwoman Taylor Momsen in a statement. "When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can't see it. It's a good time…"

Dear God, the follow-up to 2021's Death by Rock and Roll, is due out June 26. It also includes the lead single "For I Am Death," which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The Pretty Reckless has a headlining U.S. tour, spanning from July 10 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Sept. 26 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Presales begin March 17 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ThePrettyReckless.com.

The Pretty Reckless' 2026 touring plans also include dates opening for AC/DC.

Here's the Dear God track list:

"Life Evermore Pt. 2"

"For I Am Death"

"When I Wake Up"

"Love Me"

"Dragonfire"

"Dear God"

"Life Evermore Pt. 3"

"About You"

"Spell on You"

"Rollercoaster of Life"

"Eye of the Storm"

"Devil in Disguise (Michelle's Song)"

"Dark Days"

"Life Evermore Pt. 1"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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