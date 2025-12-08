The Pretty Reckless 'putting the final touches' on next album

Though they took a brief detour into holiday music, The Pretty Reckless has also been working on nonseasonal tunes. Frontwoman Taylor Momsen tells Milky magazine that the group is "putting the final touches" on their upcoming fifth studio album.

"I don't wanna get too detailed into it because it's hard to talk about music people haven't heard," Momsen says. "But yeah it's very us and it's very authentic and it's a record that I'm really looking forward to playing live, let me put it that way."

The first single, "For I Am Death," dropped in August, but as for when we'll get to hear the rest of the new record, Momsen teases, "It is the near future."

"2026 is gonna be a very exciting year for us, I'll just say that," she says.

Meanwhile, you can also listen to The Pretty Reckless' aforementioned holiday music in the form of an EP called Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas. The set includes Momsen revisiting the song "Where Are You Christmas?," which she originally sang as a child actress in the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

