The Pretty Reckless drops 'Dear God' track, ‘Love Me’

The Pretty Reckless has dropped another track off their upcoming album, Dear God.

The latest single is "Love Me," described in a press release as a "a bold, emotionally charged” song that "highlights a sound that feels both refined and hard-hitting, pushing their intensity even further."

"'Love Me' came from a place I didn’t want to admit I was in," frontwoman Taylor Momsen says. "There’s this moment in your life where you’re so hollowed out that you start bargaining with God, not even for happiness, just for proof that someone sees you. That’s what this song is."

She adds, "It’s not pretty. It’s not wrapped up. It’s just a raw, ugly need and I think that’s exactly why people connect with it."

"Love Me" is available now via digital outlets.

Dear God, The Pretty Reckless' fifth studio album, will be released June 26. It is available for preorder now.

The Pretty Reckless will be hitting the road this summer in support of their new album. The Dear God tour kicks off July 10 in Raleigh, North Carolina, with North American dates wrapping Sept. 26 in Silver Springs, Maryland. A complete list of dates can be found at ThePrettyReckless.com.

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