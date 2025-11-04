The Pretty Reckless confirms opening spot for AC/DC's 2026 tour

AC/DC Perform At Murrayfield Stadium Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless performs on stage during a concert for the Power Up tour at Murrayfield Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images) (Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Pretty Reckless will be opening up for AC/DC once more.

Taylor Momsen and company have confirmed that they'll be on the bill for the newly announced 2026 leg of the "Back in Black" legends' Power Up tour. They previously provided support on the 2024 and 2025 Power Up legs.

As previously reported, the 2026 U.S. Power Up dates begin July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will wrap up Sept. 29 in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time; select dates go on sale Friday at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ACDC.com.

The Pretty Reckless released a new holiday EP on Friday. They also have a new, non-holiday single out, "For I Am Death," which is currently #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

