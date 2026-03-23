The Pretty Reckless adds shows to North American headlining tour

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Pretty Reckless has added two more shows to their upcoming North American headlining tour.

The newly announced dates take place July 13 in Detroit and Sept. 13 in Ottawa. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit ThePrettyReckless.com.

The Pretty Reckless' tour, which launches in July, supports the band's upcoming album, Dear God. The record, which includes the singles "For I Am Death" and "When I Wake Up," is due out June 26.

Along with the headlining dates, The Pretty Reckless' live schedule includes shows opening for AC/DC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.