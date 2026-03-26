PRESIDENT releases new single, 'Mercy'

The mysterious masked artist PRESIDENT has released a new song called "Mercy."

"Throughout history, religion has been tied to profound division and loss," PRESIDENT says in a statement. "This song is a reflection on that reality, and a way for me to come to terms with what it means on a human level."

"Mercy" follows the February single "Angel Wings" and the debut PRESIDENT EP, King of Terrors, which was released in 2025. King of Terrors includes the single "Destroy Me," which is currently charting on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

PRESIDENT has been touring the U.S. over the past month opening for Bad Omens. The outing concludes Friday in Oakland, California.

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