President releases new 'Blood of Your Empire' song, 'dark heaven'

President has released a new song called "dark heaven," a track off the mysterious masked artist's upcoming album, Blood of Your Empire.

"'Dark heaven' is a reflection on the contradictions of faith, and how something intended to unite humanity has so often been used to justify division, violence, and power," President says. "It's about the way greed can wear the mask of righteousness. It isn't an attack on belief itself; it's about searching for something real beneath the noise, and asking what remains when certainty begins to crumble."

You can watch the "dark heaven" visualizer, which captures President fans' first reactions upon hearing the song an a private listening event, on YouTube.

Blood of Your Empire, President's full-length debut album, is due out Sept. 4. It also includes the previously released songs "Angel Wings," "DOOM LOOP" and "Mercy."

President will launch a U.S. tour in September.

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