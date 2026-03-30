PRESIDENT announces US headlining tour

The mysterious masked band PRESIDENT has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The trek kicks off Sept. 4 in Nashville and will wrap up Oct. 14 in Dallas. It follows PRESIDENT's recent run opening for Bad Omens, which marked their first full-length U.S. tour.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PRESIDENTBand.com.

PRESIDENT just released a new song called "Mercy" on March 26. The band's song "Destroy Me" is currently charting on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay tally.

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