President announces debut album, 'Blood of Your Empire'

The mysterious masked act President has announced their debut album.

The record is called Blood of Your Empire and will be released Sept. 4.

"Blood of Your Empire was born out of my own struggle with existential crisis and trying to make sense of belief, mortality, and humanity's relationship with faith," President says in a statement. "Religion has inspired incredible compassion, purpose, and beauty in the world — but it has also been responsible for unimaginable suffering and bloodshed throughout history."

"This album lives in the tension between those two truths," the statement continues. "Writing it became a way for me to confront the fear, confusion, and questions I've carried for years, and turn them into something I'm truly proud of."

Blood of Your Empire includes the previously released songs "Angel Wings" and "Mercy." A third cut, titled "DOOM LOOP," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

President will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

Here's the Blood of Your Empire track list:

"Angel Wings"

"DOOM LOOP"

"dark heaven"

"Pink Noise"

"Mercy"

"Sleepwalker"

"Dionysus"

"This Will Divide Us"

"Hate Figure" feat. Ando San

"White Devil"

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