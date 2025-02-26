Prepare for a 'more advanced-sounding' Breaking Benjamin on next album

After returning with the single "Awaken" in 2024, Breaking Benjamin has a bunch more new material to awaken in the coming year.

"The Diary of Jane" rockers have been working on their next album to follow 2018's Ember, and guitarist Jasen Rauch tells ABC Audio you can expect a more "advanced-sounding Breaking Benjamin."

"There are some things that I'm pretty excited about everybody hearing that have not been heard from the band before," Rauch teases.

One element of their sound that the group particularly honed in on while recording the album was the interplay between frontman Benjamin Burnley's singing, and the backing vocals from guitarist Keith Wallen and bassist Aaron Bruch.

"[We're] really being focused on whose parts are what, how they fit in, does it match the vibe of the last chorus, those kinds of things," Rauch shares. "Then also really pushing our vocal arrangements to be a little bit more intricate."

Rauch adds that you can also expect to hear some throwback Breaking Benjamin sounds, as well as songs for anyone who just wants to bang their head.

"There are some pretty heavy moments on the record, some pretty heavy songs," he says.

Breaking Benjamin will launch a U.S. tour alongside Staind in April.

