Post-I Prevail, Brian Burkheiser moves forward with Scatterbrain

In May 2025, I Prevail announced they were parting ways with vocalist and founding member Brian Burkheiser. I Prevail has since released a new album, Violent Nature, while Burkheiser's launched a new solo project called Scatterbrain.

Nearly a year after his departure, Burkheiser hopes to clear up one misconception he's seen about the situation: the idea that he wasn't vocally fit enough to continue on with I Prevail.

In 2024, Burkheiser underwent surgery to address a rare condition called Eagle syndrome that was affecting his voice. While he missed I Prevail's European tour, he returned to the lineup for tours of the U.S. and Australia later that year.

"Voice was good, I was feeling good," Burkheiser tells ABC Audio. "I thought things would work themselves out. I really did. But it's not how things went down."

Burkeiser says he can't divulge too many details about the I Prevail split due to legal reasons, but offers, "There was a lot of drama, a lot of craziness around things."

"I still haven't had communication with those dudes, and I don't think there will be for a long time," Burkheiser says. "I don't see that being something that either side's really interested in at this point."

With his debut Scatterbrain single, "Phases," Burkheiser hints at his I Prevail departure while ultimately declaring he's "gotta move on with my life." Still, I Prevail will always be part of his history and vice versa.

"There's gonna be songs I'm sure that both parties write about each other," Burkheiser says. "Even for 'Phases,' part of this was a little bit of me getting some closure, just like I know songs on [Violent Nature], I know some of those songs were directed at me. And that's OK, I think that breakups happen."

"Phases" is out now.

